Videos: Dijak Makes Post-WWE Debut With Surprise Blitzkrieg Pro Appearance

Donovan Dijak’s post-WWE journey has begun.

The former WWE NXT Superstar made his first appearance outside of the promotion since being released in abrupt fashion by WWE earlier this week.

At the Blitzkrieg Pro event on Saturday, June 29, 2024, Dijak laid out CPA with his Feast Your Eyes finisher and cut a promo vowing he will show up wherever he wants and take whatever he wants.

Donovan Dijak! pic.twitter.com/DbhYtfGpTo — Watch Wrestling with Mike Wellman (@WWrestlingPod) June 30, 2024