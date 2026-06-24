Viewership Numbers For June 15th Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on June 15 ranked #7 globally and #6 in the U.S., attracting an average of 2.4 million viewers and totaling 4.9 million hours viewed. This episode followed the June 8 episode, which also drew 2.4 million viewers and ranked #6 globally and #8 in the U.S.

RAW made it into the top 10 in 16 countries, including Bolivia (#5), the Bahamas (#9), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#7), Guatemala (#7), Honduras (#9), Mexico (#9), Nicaragua (#8), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#6), the United States (#5), the United Kingdom (#9), Bahrain (#8), India (#7), Sri Lanka (#9), and Saudi Arabia (#10).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.418 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 2.480 million at the same point in 2025.

The June 15 episode was headlined by “The Ruler” Oba Femi taking on The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, in a King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match.