Viewership Numbers For UFC Freedom 250

The UFC hosted its Freedom 250 event on Sunday, June 14th, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., as part of the United States’ 250th birthday celebration. According to the organization, every fight on the card ended in a knockout or technical knockout, marking the first time an entire event concluded without a submission or judges’ decision. In the main event, Justin Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via corner stoppage after the fourth round to capture the Undisputed UFC Lightweight Championship.

In a press release issued on June 26th, the UFC announced that the Freedom 250 event attracted an estimated global audience of 34 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched cards in the promotion’s history. The company noted that the worldwide audience doubled after receiving additional viewership data from several international markets, including Australia, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Previously, the UFC reported that the event garnered 17 million viewers on Paramount+ across the United States and Latin America. The promotion added that audience numbers from some international broadcasters are still being finalized and may change in the coming days and weeks.

Beyond the television audience, the UFC reported record-breaking engagement across its digital platforms during fight week, which ran from June 8 through June 14. According to the press release, UFC content generated 126 billion social media views during that period. The company also reported 5 billion engagements and a 536,000-follower increase across its official social media accounts.

Instagram led all platforms with 68.6 billion impressions, followed by Facebook with 42.3 billion, TikTok with 6.5 billion, and YouTube with another 5.7 billion. Additionally, the UFC stated that Freedom 250 was distributed in over 170 countries through more than 50 broadcast partners, giving the event a significant worldwide reach.