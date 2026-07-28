Dana White Says Conor McGregor Will Be Out For One Year

UFC legend Conor McGregor suffered an injury during UFC 329. Initial reports indicated that he tore both the ACL and meniscus in his right knee while fighting Max Holloway. McGregor addressed his injury shortly after the fight, comparing it to his previous leg injury against Holloway in 2013. He noted that this time, the injury affected his right (lead) leg rather than his back leg.

UFC President Dana White provided an official update on McGregor’s injury following Sunday’s Zuffa Boxing event, which featured Edgar Berlanga vs. Steven Butler.

White said (via Irish Star), “I have no idea. We had him on FaceTime tonight, ringside. But Conor McGregor’s out for a year.”

The injury necessitated surgery, and McGregor has already begun rehabilitation. He has one fight remaining on his UFC contract, but it has not been confirmed who he will face when he returns next year. The promotion has not made any announcements regarding plans beyond White’s anticipated recovery timeline.