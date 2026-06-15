Titus O’Neil Defends Michelle Obama After UFC Fighter’s White House Remark

WWE ambassador and philanthropist Titus O’Neil has publicly come to the defense of Michelle Obama following controversial remarks made during UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

The situation began when UFC fighter Josh Hokit referred to Obama as “a man” during a post-fight interview at the event. The comment quickly generated discussion online, prompting O’Neil to respond with a lengthy statement on Instagram.

In his post, O’Neil emphasized that his comments were not intended as a political statement, but rather a call for basic decency and respect.

“No matter how long it’s been since Michelle Obama and Barack Obama left the White House, it’s clear as day that they did enough while in office to keep their names relevant for those that have the behavior pattern of a 4/5-year-old child,” O’Neil wrote.

The former WWE star acknowledged that he does not necessarily agree with every decision made by politicians, including the Obamas, but praised the way they conducted themselves both during and after their time in office.

“This is definitely not a political post. It’s more about being a decent human being, and while I may not agree with everything that all politicians, including the Obamas, allowed, I can’t deny the fact that they held the positions with grace and class and still remain the classy people that they showed the world that they could be while in office and while they serve as civilians.”

O’Neil went on to criticize what he described as an entitled mindset that allows some individuals to publicly target others without accountability.

“I can’t pin this type of behavior on one person, but what I can pin this type of behavior on is an entitled and privileged mindset that some people can say and do whatever they want to certain people and not have consequences because in America, they never have consequences.”

The WWE ambassador then called for greater unity, compassion, and community involvement, urging people to focus on actions that improve the lives of others rather than engaging in divisive rhetoric.

“Let’s be better people. Let’s be better human beings.”

“You wanna make the country great again? Start doing things for this country that are actually great for everyone.”

He added that meaningful change begins at the local level and argued that hatred, racism, and bigotry have never been effective tools for bringing people together.

“Hatred, bigotry, and racism have never been things that unite us. Decency, love of fellow human beings, and good life choices should be the barometer to start.”

O’Neil also reflected on the broader history of civil rights and equality movements in the United States, arguing that many social struggles would have been unnecessary if society had consistently treated all people equally.

“If you think about the history of this country that somehow, someway is trying to be erased in some areas and arenas, think about the fact that we would not have had to have a civil rights movement, women’s rights movement, lesbian and gay rights movement, or any other movement if we truly were operating as one nation under God.”

He concluded the message by encouraging people to allow their faith and values to guide them toward becoming better human beings.

“God is love, no matter what your religious beliefs are. Whatever God you serve should lead you to be a better human being.”

O’Neil closed his statement with a personal message directed at Obama.

“P.S. MICHELLE OBAMA IS A FIRST-CLASS HUMAN BEING in my eyes and my experiences with her. I love you and I appreciate you.”

The comments have drawn attention across both the sports and entertainment worlds, with O’Neil’s remarks generating support from fans who praised his emphasis on respect, empathy, and personal accountability.

Known for his extensive charitable work and community outreach efforts outside of WWE, O’Neil has frequently used his platform to advocate for unity, kindness, and social responsibility, themes that were central to his response in this latest controversy.