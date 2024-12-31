Vince McMahon And AEW Mentioned In Intense CM Punk-Seth Rollins RAW Segment

WWE superstars Seth Rollins and CM Punk delivered a fiery verbal showdown on the final Monday Night Raw broadcast on USA Network, setting the stage for their highly anticipated match on the Raw debut on Netflix next Monday night.

The confrontation was laced with personal jabs and references to real-life controversies, blurring the lines between storyline and reality. Rollins kicked off the exchange by accusing Punk of abandoning his fans:

“You took your ball and went home!”

Punk fired back, calling out Rollins for his loyalty to WWE management:

“I left WWE because I hated the guy in charge, who loved you.”

The reference was a clear nod to Vince McMahon, who was at the helm during Punk’s initial departure in 2014.

The tension escalated further as Rollins took aim at Punk’s controversial Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana and his tumultuous AEW tenure, asking:

“How did that work out?”

Punk countered by accusing Rollins of hypocrisy, bringing up his betrayal of Roman Reigns:

“You betrayed Roman Reigns and played victim for years in a situation you created.”

The segment reached its peak when Rollins labeled Punk a “cancer” to the wrestling industry:

“The only way to defeat cancer is to cut it out.”

The heated exchange blurred the lines between work and shoot, drawing on Punk’s outspoken criticisms of WWE during his time away and Rollins’ loyalty to the company. The segment added another layer of intensity to their feud, building anticipation for what promises to be a must-see match on next week’s Raw debut on Netflix.

If you missed the electrifying segment, click on the video below to watch it in full.