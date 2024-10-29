Vince McMahon Planning To Launch New Entertainment Company

Vince McMahon is currently in the process of starting a new business.

Following the Janel Grant lawsuit, in which the former WWE employee made horrific allegations, McMahon resigned from all of his roles at TKO, including executive chairman and member of the TKO Board of Directors. McMahon denied Grant’s allegations.

According to PWInsider.com, McMahon is in the process of forming a new “entertainment hub company,” which will finance, develop, and produce film and television productions. It is believed that there are no plans to launch anything similar to WWE, as they focus on fiction and nonfiction projects.

Several WWE alumni have already begun working with McMahon to prepare the company. The plan is to unveil it once his legal issues have been resolved. The company is expected to be headquartered in the Los Angeles area. In case you’re wondering, Kevin Dunn is not involved in this new venture.

Brad Blum, WWE’s former Chief Operating Officer, is working on the project after joining the company in 2006 and leaving after McMahon’s first “retirement” following the Wall Street Journal articles. Blum returned to WWE after McMahon did, but he resigned in May of 2024.

Kristen Prouty, the WWE’s Hollywood liaison, is also on board. She joined WWE in 2005 after serving as the original casting director for the initial Diva Search. WWE released her earlier this year.