Vince McMahon Returns To WWE Creative, Makes Significant Changes To RAW

Vince McMahon returned to the WWE creative team after a brief hiatus while recovering from spinal surgery.

The Endeavor acquisition officially begins today with the merger of WWE and UFC into TKO Holdings. While Triple H will continue to oversee day-to-day creative, McMahon will have final say.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that McMahon made significant changes to WWE RAW on Monday night.

Meltzer stated, “He made multiple changes to the show tonight. There were also multiple changes made by [Paul] Levesque at the last minute. So the show had a lot of stuff that wasn’t advertised on the show like most of it. And the reason is because they were changing all day long. But Vince is back. Vince made significant changes to the show. I don’t know what the changes were. I’m sure that they will probably come out tomorrow. The only person who just mentioned it to me, and then I asked some others and they said all I heard was that they were probably changes for the better. But there were many of them. Vince is back from his surgery leave. He’s back in the chair. He was not in Roanoke….via remote. Going forward, he’s the guy, he’s the Chairman and he’s running the wrestling company. I know that. There’s the whole thing of he’s second in command to Ari Emanuel or tied for second in command. I think Mark Shapiro’s at the same level. But when it comes to wrestling, Ari Emanuel is very willing to say, ‘I don’t know wrestling.’ He knows wrestling. So it’s Vince, baby. When it comes to the creative end, it’s Vince, baby. When it comes to decision-making on the company and all that, Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and Mark Shapiro are going to be the guys who are handling the TV negotiations. That’s it.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)