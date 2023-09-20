Vince McMahon Seen Walking Up Stairs With A Cane

Following last week’s layoffs, WWE President Nick Khan called for a mandatory meeting on Tuesday.

People had been expecting the cuts for months, as both companies already had departments in place.

Khan, Vince McMahon, and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel were among those present at the meeting. The meeting was described as a “rah-rah” gathering and lasted about 12-15 minutes.

According to PWInsider, “McMahon was actually using a cane to walk up the stairs to the stage and then to walk to the podium where he spoke.”

According to the report, McMahon told his employees, “I’m Vince McMahon, damn it!” However, when the joke didn’t go over well, he said, “This is when you are supposed to clap,” before motioning for a response, and later, when they did clap, he joked, “You’re learning.”

McMahon was the only WWE executive who did not speak with employees following the meeting, which was filmed with a full WWE crew, and all of the execs emerged from behind an old RAW set.