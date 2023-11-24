Vince McMahon Wanted Teddy Long To Turn Heel And Make Booker T WWE SmackDown GM

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long revealed on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that Booker T almost became the General Manager of WWE SmackDown at one point:

“One time they were going to turn me heel. They finally convinced Vince to do that. He didn’t want to do it and they were going to make Booker T the GM of SmackDown. That’s when I started teasing a little bit when me and Michael Cole, when I did color commentary with him he said something that Booker said about me and I’d look at him and said, ‘Booker said that’, but that never happened.”

On Sgt. Craig Pittman in WCW:

“He was okay. I just don’t think he really understood this business and he never did really get it, but he was a super nice guy, man. I mean, he couldn’t have been a nicer guy. I wished he would have kind of got it because he would have been really good, man. He was the real deal and didn’t even know it. Once he left WCW, he thought it was over. He didn’t try to pursue his career in WWF after that. Maybe he didn’t want it. You know what I mean? It just might not have been his thing, but he was legit. He certainly would have been good and he was a badass.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)