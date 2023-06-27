Vince McMahon’s WWE Creative Influence Expected To Grow In The Coming Weeks

As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon was suspected of making late adjustments to the June 23rd, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

While McMahon was reportedly not in Georgia for this week’s edition of WWE RAW, PWInsider.com was informed that McMahon’s “fingerprints” will be all over the broadcast.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, “While McMahon has been influencing WWE programming remotely since Wrestlemania 39, some we’ve spoken to believe that influence will grow in the coming weeks and months as the Endeavour acquisition becomes a reality.”

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Wrestling Observer Radio about McMahon’s creative influence:

“Vince has become increasingly interested in this.” [RAW] was another example of this today. Vince McMahon hosted the show.”

Meltzer also mentioned the following:

“The thing is, is that, you know, it’s Vince, right, and you can’t, like, you can’t say anything, you know, that’s what somebody brought up to me was like, if you’re a writer, you can’t say anything to Vince. If you’re, even if you’re Paul Levesque [Triple H], you can’t say anything to Vince because it’s like, you’re, you’re f**ked if you say anything to Vince. So you can’t say anything.

They’re trying to figure out a way to have him not do this [make late changes to the shows]. And like, one person noted me, like, if you, it would be a lot better if like you did it the day before or two days before, but he’s doing it like the day of the show.”