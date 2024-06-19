Vince Russo Claims He Was A Better Character Than “80%” Of The WCW Roster; Former Star Responds

Former writer Vince Russo made the following statement about becoming a television character in the third episode of the documentary “Who Killed WCW?”
“I’m just going to be one thousand percent completely honest with you: as far as an on-air character? I felt that I was better than 80% of that roster. I made the mistake of saying ‘You know what? ‘F it, if you want ratings, I will go out there and get ratings myself. I almost got killed, bro. I almost got killed!”
Former WCW star Shane Helms addressed Russo’s comments, and the two had the following exchange via X:
Helms: “🤣🤣🤣 Horseshit!!”
Russo: “And, I hope you’re doing well too, Shane.”
Helms: “I can dig the bravado, we’re all our own biggest fans, but cmon now. 😎👍🏻”
Russo: “I’ll let the heat I got speak for itself.”
Helms: “Heat that doesn’t translate to revenue doesn’t do a lot for me. 🤷🏻♂️”
Russo: “Yeah, much like 50-50 booking doesn’t do much for anybody.”
Helms: “Depends of the situation. A lot of rivalries build by exchanging wins.”
Russo: “And, a lot of revenue is generated by Heat.”
TONIGHT: Don't miss Part 3 of “Who Killed WCW?” titled New Blood🔥☄️
Here is how to find your channel & watch at 10P ET on VICE TV: https://t.co/SfgVz53gIY pic.twitter.com/regBJ9f3kU
— VICE TV (@VICETV) June 18, 2024