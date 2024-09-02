Violent J Looks Back On Insane Clown Posse’s Time In WWE And WCW

Pro Wrestling veteran Violent J of Insane Clown Posse appeared on an episode of Kliq This, where he talked about a number of topics including the group appearing in both WWE and WCW during the Attitude Era and Monday Night Wars Era.

Violent J said, “We were having fun in WWE — F at the time — man, we had a f***ing blast in WCW, you know.”

On appearing at WWE SummerSlam 1998:

“And so, we flew out to Stanford and f**king wrestled, you know what I mean? I mean, Joey wrestled Tom Prichard, and we wrestled each other, and then we debuted at f**king SummerSlam, you know what I mean? So, they stick us in a f**king room, the only people behind us in this big a** locker room with all these mirrors is Stone Cold and The Undertaker, going over the main event that night, you know what I’m saying?”

On WWE failing to play a commercial featuring their music and constantly promising to play it:

“I don’t know why he kept f**king lying, but that’s why I want to get on a podcast with him. … And we were like, ‘Alright,’ we were paid up and everything. We walked out.”

