Wardlow “Trying to Get Back on Track” With His AEW Career

AEW star Wardlow recently spoke with DigitalSpy.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Wardlow talked about his career since his win over MJF at the 2022 Double of Nothing PPV:

“That should be considered one of the best nights of my life and it really wasn’t. Everything that was going on with Max at the time and then in my life personally. Just nothing was going right and it’s kind of sad that everything built up to this big night and there was so much that ruined it. All the crap with Max and everything he was pulling. I mean, I showed up that day not knowing if I was wrestling. There’s a lot more I could say about it but I don’t want to get angry but yeah, that should have been one of the best nights of my life and obviously the outcome was amazing but I really didn’t ever have the opportunity to enjoy it.”

“I feel like ever since that night things have kind of been just off and I feel like I’m still trying to get back on track ever since that night and we’ll get there. But it is what it is, in this in life and in this business, not everything goes perfectly.”