What Happened With Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW (Video)

On this week’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton attacked Bray Wyatt in a backstage area. After putting Wyatt in a box, Orton poured gasoline on the lid and set the box on fire. However, The Fiend popped out of the box and took out Orton with the mandible claw.

Cooking with Randy Orton.

1. Place Bray Wyatt into no-stick box.

2. Preheat box to 400 degrees.

3. Cook for about 1 minute.

4. The Fiend will rise to the top when ready.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/y30cLVpuJg — GIFSkull III (Backup) #WWERaw (@SkullGIF) December 15, 2020