What Happened With Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt On WWE RAW (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

On this week’s WWE RAW, Randy Orton attacked Bray Wyatt in a backstage area. After putting Wyatt in a box, Orton poured gasoline on the lid and set the box on fire. However, The Fiend popped out of the box and took out Orton with the mandible claw.

