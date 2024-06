SpoilerTV.com reports that Tuesday’s episode of “Who Killed WCW?” on VICE TV drew an average of 148,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.06 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 26.50% from this past week’s 117,000 viewers and up 200% from last week’s rating of 0.02 in the 18-49 key demo.

The docu-series is set for one final episode.