Why Finn Balor Hasn’t Brought Back His “Demon” Persona With Judgment Day

Finn Balor talked about why he hasn’t brought back his “Demon” persona with Judgment Day in an interview with the What’s The Story podcast.

“I would like to keep Finn as a heel and The Demon as the babyface and not blur the lines at all. But it’s so hard and I feel like The Demon’s kind of something that we haven’t executed very well the last couple years and I’d rather not-not do it than do it in a way that I’m not happy with so, and look, in six years time, they can throw me out there in Demon paint and I’ll do the entrance.

But now, Finn’s having too much fun and I feel like I can give a lot more layers as a heel Finn than The Demon. The Demon’s just very straight-forward. He’s like a bulldozer. He just goes straight for the kill, where Finn’s a little bit more sneaky and there’s more story arcs you can tell with Finn versus a supernatural Demon so…”

You can check out the interview below:



(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)