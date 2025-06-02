Jacob Fatu Says JC Mateo Earned WWE Spot, Talks Bloodline Dynamics

WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu recently joined the Battleground podcast, where he offered candid reflections on JC Mateo’s arrival in WWE, the evolving structure of The Bloodline, his emotional title win, and memories of legendary Samoan wrestlers.

Speaking on JC Mateo (formerly Jeff Cobb) joining WWE and entering the Bloodline narrative, Fatu had nothing but praise:

“The Bloodline has always been The Bloodline. We’re talking about coming from the OG — from top dog Roman, Usos, Solo. It ain’t no jealousy. He deserves to be in WWE, especially after all he’s been through.”

Fatu acknowledged that the group’s dynamics are currently in flux:

“Solo is in and out, I’m in and out… we just all gotta bounce back on the same page.”

Reflecting on his U.S. Title victory, Fatu shared a deeply personal moment:

“I went back to the hotel room later that night, just me and my son. I ain’t even been there for a year.”

He noted the weight of the moment and his humble outlook:

“I wasn’t expecting to be here, but man, God just works in mysterious ways. It took a lot of people to get me here… I’ve been getting help my whole life.”

Fatu also laughed about the surge in attention:

“All of a sudden, everybody’s your cousin now since you get on TV… especially knowing the Samoans — everybody is related to somebody.”

When asked about the wildest Samoan off-camera, Fatu gave the nod to a Hall of Fame icon:

“I’m probably gonna have to say Uncle Sika back in the day. You talk about wild Samoan. I mean, yeah, they look big and scary… Uncle Sika knew how to speak. Not the craziest, but definitely one of the craziest.”

