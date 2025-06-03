Identity Of Doctor Featured In Backstage Segment On 6/2 WWE Raw Revealed

A new, but familiar face popped up during this week’s episode of WWE RAW, and sharp-eyed fans quickly took notice.

During a backstage segment featuring Sami Zayn and Karrion Kross, a female doctor briefly appeared on screen. That role was portrayed by independent wrestler Alejandra Quintanilla, also known on the indie circuit as La Leona. Quintanilla later confirmed the appearance on her social media accounts.

Quintanilla has been making waves in 2025, with in-ring work for both CMLL and MLW adding to her growing résumé. She has also previously appeared in AEW and Ring of Honor, primarily in enhancement matches.