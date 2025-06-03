WWE President Nick Khan Selling Over $4.5 Million In TKO Stock

WWE President Nick Khan is making headlines this week—not for a business deal, but for a major financial move.

According to a new SEC filing, Khan is selling 28,557 shares of TKO Group Holdings stock, the parent company of WWE and UFC. The sale is valued at an aggregate market total of $4,506,580.17, based on the stock’s current trading price of approximately $161.68 per share.

The filing confirms:

“The securities to be sold were acquired upon the vesting of restricted stock units during the period of 07/20/2023 through 01/02/2025.”

Khan, who has served as WWE President since 2020, has played a pivotal role in shaping WWE’s modern era—spearheading massive broadcast deals, international expansion efforts, and most recently overseeing WWE’s transition under the TKO umbrella following the company’s merger with UFC.

While no direct reasoning has been given for the stock sale, such moves are often strategic and may not indicate any change in his current role or future with WWE.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE business moves, stock activity, and behind-the-scenes corporate news.