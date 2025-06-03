WWE WrestleMania 42 “Almost A Done Deal” For Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 42 is reportedly close to being finalized for Las Vegas, Nevada, making it the likely host city for the company’s premier event in 2026. If confirmed, this would mark back-to-back WrestleMania events held in the city.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez provided a major update, stating that several hurdles that previously complicated the Vegas bid have now been cleared.

“As of today, they’re still not ‘confirmed’ for anywhere, but this morning, they cleared several hurdles that were in the way of WWE going to WrestleMania [in Vegas],” Alvarez said. “Vegas is apparently making a lot of concessions to clear the way for WrestleMania in Vegas and I was told that as of today, it is almost a done deal.”

According to Alvarez, New Orleans was originally expected to host WrestleMania 42, but WWE reportedly opted to award that city Money in the Bank 2026 instead, clearing the path for Las Vegas.

Among the earlier complications for Las Vegas were a conflicting unannounced concert at the stadium and issues with the convention center—the latter being planned as the location for WWE’s fan experience, formerly known as Axxess or now WWE World.

“Apparently, there was an unannounced concert, but the concert was close enough to the planned date of WrestleMania that there was not gonna be enough time to set up, and the concert was unwilling to move,” Alvarez said. “There was also an issue with the convention center… but several hurdles were cleared this morning.”

While WWE has yet to make an official announcement, Alvarez concluded that a formal confirmation is likely coming soon.

“So it’s looking like probably very, very shortly, we’re going to get the news that next year’s WrestleMania is officially in Las Vegas, Nevada,” he said, adding, “Vegas again. I’m fine with that. It’s nice and warm.”

