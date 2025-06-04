WWE NXT Results – June 3, 2025

Location: WWE Performance Center, Winter Park, FL

Commentary: Vic Joseph, Booker T, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Segment: Ethan Page, Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, Sean Legacy & The Vanity Project

Ethan Page kicked off the night, calling the North American Championship Summit a farce and blaming Ricky Saints for a title defense he never agreed to. Page mocked Rey Fenix for missing the show and took shots at both Laredo Kid and Je’Von Evans. Evans clapped back, promising to take Page’s title at Worlds Collide. Sean Legacy then reminded everyone he’s next in line for a title shot after Tuesday—win or lose.

The Vanity Project arrived, with Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor hyping up Jackson Drake’s EVOLVE title match against Legacy. As tensions boiled over, Page blindsided Legacy, triggering a wild brawl. Kid, Evans, and Legacy cleared the ring before landing simultaneous stage dives to close the segment.

Match 1: DarkState vs. Chase University – 6-Man Tag Team Match

DarkState ambushed Chase U before the bell, controlling the early chaos. Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon fired back with quick tags and double-team strikes, but the power and precision of Lennox, Griffin, and Shugars proved too much. A double vertical suplex from Griffin cleared the path for Lennox to land the Assisted Pop-Up Powerbomb and seal the win.

Winners: DarkState via Pinfall

Segment: AVA Makes 8-Man Tag Official

In the aftermath, AVA calmed tensions between Evans, Kid, and Legacy and made it official: they’ll team with Dragon Lee to face Ethan Page and The Vanity Project in tonight’s main event.

Backstage Interview: Trick Williams

Trick addressed his TNA World Title defense against Mike Santana, acknowledging Santana’s passion but declaring that the standard has changed—Trick Williams is the one taking TNA to the next level. “This ain’t TNA—it’s TrickNA,” he declared.

Backstage: Tyra Mae Steele, Arianna Grace, Carlee Bright

Tyra talked about her LFG win and Olympic roots before Arianna interrupted with pageant superiority and shady accusations about Tyra’s medals. After calling Tyra a “bragger,” Arianna earned herself a first opponent.

Match 2: Myles Borne (w/ Tavion Heights) vs. Charlie Dempsey (w/ Wren Sinclair) – British Rounds Match

(If Borne wins, he leaves No Quarter Catch Crew)

Borne scored the first fall in Round 1 with a quick rollup, frustrating Dempsey early. Dempsey evened it with a Regal Plex in Round 3 after a blatant low blow post-Round 2. In the deciding fourth round, Borne weathered Dempsey’s technical offense and landed a dropkick out of nowhere to earn the final fall—and his freedom from NQCC. Dempsey refused to shake his hand.

Winner: Myles Borne (2–1) via Pinfall

Segment: Izzi Dame Attacks Brooks Jensen

A steel chair assault by Izzi Dame made it clear—Shawn Spears and Niko Vance are gunning for tag team gold. In The Culling, you’re either fully committed… or purged.

Match 3: Tyra Mae Steele vs. Arianna Grace

Grace refused a handshake and tried to play mind games early, but Tyra controlled most of the match with Olympic-level technique. After surviving a Big Boot, Tyra rallied with a Death Valley Driver and a Bridging German Suplex to earn the victory.

Winner: Tyra Mae Steele via Pinfall

Backstage Interview: Mike Santana

Santana spoke about the magnitude of his title shot against Trick Williams. He promised to make his daughter proud by fighting for the legacy of TNA—and said he only needs to be three seconds better than Trick tonight.

Segment: Jacy Jayne, Fatal Influence, and Women’s Division Chaos

Jacy Jayne gloated over her title win and revealed that her infamous slap to Fallon Henley was all part of a long-term plan. One by one, contenders stepped up: Lainey Reid, Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, Kelani Jordan, and Lash Legend all made claims to be next in line.

Thea Hail blindsided Jaida, triggering a massive ringside brawl. The lights then cut out, and Mariah May made her surprise arrival on the scissor lift podium—declaring herself the next NXT Women’s Champion.

Segment: Stevie Turner Hypes EVOLVE

Stevie put over the EVOLVE Women’s Division, while Kali Armstrong issued an open challenge to anyone brave enough to face The Difference Maker.

Announcement: Worlds Collide Update

Octagon Jr., Mr. Iguana, and Aerostar were confirmed in the building. Lince Dorado will replace the injured Joaquin Wilde in the LWO’s trios match.

Match 4: Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, Sean Legacy vs. Ethan Page & The Vanity Project – 8-Man Tag Team Match

Laredo Kid and Dragon Lee opened hot, lighting up Jackson Drake with rapid offense and stereo superkicks. Sean Legacy and Je’Von Evans brought high-flying energy, while Ethan Page and Vanity Project used underhanded tactics to take control during the commercial break.

The pace quickened again with a flurry of dives, cutters, and superkicks. Legacy and Lee rallied late, fending off the Vanity Project before Lee delivered Operation Dragon on Baylor for the win.

Winners: Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee & Sean Legacy via Pinfall

Next Week on NXT:

Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against Jasper Troy.

Backstage: Sol Ruca, Zaria, Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame

Tatum admitted she still feels alone, despite Zaria and Sol’s support. Izzi questioned the sincerity, saying people who wrong her get purged—just like Tatum should do.

Backstage: Luca Crusifino and Tony D’Angelo

Luca said he’s scheduled a tag match against High Ryze to prove his loyalty to the family. Tony wasn’t thrilled, reminding Luca that “family business” requires consent—something they no longer seem to have.

Match 5: Trick Williams (c) vs. Mike Santana – TNA World Championship Match

Elijah watched from the crowd as Santana came out swinging. He hit an early Face Crusher, dropkick, and Senton, pushing Trick to the limit. Trick answered with The Cyclone Boot and a Leaping Meteora, but couldn’t keep Santana down.

Santana landed a 450 Splash and nearly ended it, but First Class interfered—KC Navarro pulled Santana off the apron, and AJ Francis chokeslammed him on the announce table. Trick capitalized with a meteora and The Trick Shot to retain the title.

Winner: Still TNA World Champion, Trick Williams via Pinfall