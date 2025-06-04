WATCH: Mariah May Makes WWE NXT Debut On June 3 (Full Video)

Jacy Jayne’s first promo as the new NXT Women’s Champion didn’t go uninterrupted for long. A wave of challengers — Lainey Reid, Lola Vice, Jordynne Grace, Jaida Parker, and Thea Hail — emerged, each staking their claim for a title opportunity. The confrontation quickly spiraled into a wild brawl, while Jayne, along with Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, watched from the sidelines.

Just then, the lights cut out.

A single spotlight hit high above the ring, revealing Mariah May standing on a raised platform, silently overlooking the chaos below. Following the broadcast, May appeared in a quick digital exclusive backstage segment (see below), and later posted on her official X account with a simple but pointed message: “Honey, I’m home!”