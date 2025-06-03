The Miz Sparks WWE Exit Rumors Following Unusual Social Media Activity

In a surprising development over the weekend, longtime WWE veteran R-Truth announced his release from the company. The multi-time champion had recently returned to TV and was featured prominently on Saturday Night’s Main Event, making the release all the more unexpected.

The story took another twist shortly after, as fans noticed that The Miz had removed WWE references from his Twitter/X profile and unfollowed the official WWE account—a move that instantly sparked speculation about his own status with the company.

According to Fightful Select, despite the buzz, The Miz has not been informed that his contract won’t be renewed. The report stated:

“Though there has been much speculation about The Miz’s status after people noticed him ‘unfollowing WWE,’ we have not been told whatsoever that he’s been informed of his contract not being renewed.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live chimed in on the matter:

“I was told that he’s doing the new season of American Gladiators. I know people are skeptical they [WWE] would get rid of him now but he did remove references to WWE from his social media. I just think it would be a pretty lame thing to do that if you’re not being released when everyone else has been released. So where there’s smoke, there could be fire. I will say that, but I guess we’ll find out as the week goes on.”

The Miz has been with WWE since 2004 and remains one of the most recognizable faces in the company, both in and out of the ring.

