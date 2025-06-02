Former WWE Star Calls Out Triple H For Copying His Character

Former WWE, WCW, and ECW star Big Vito has fired off a bold accusation at WWE and Paul “Triple H” Levesque, claiming the current NXT character Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo is a blatant ripoff of his long-established Italian gangster persona.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vito didn’t hold back:

“I’ve got an honest question for Triple H. I’ve lived this lifestyle my whole life. I’ve been doing this gimmick since 1999. I’m still the Don in the squared circle, but this kid—who has publicly disrespected me—has stolen everything but the shoes on my feet.”

Vito went on to allege WWE officials reached out to him directly regarding storyline ideas:

“Your own people have reached out to me, asking for help with ‘family’ storylines. Those ideas? Mine. Talent relations even called me, said I’d be ‘brought in’ down in Florida. Yet here I am—a 35-year veteran—watching WWE bury me while they rip off my gimmick wholesale.”

He added that he has “the receipts” to back up his claims and criticized WWE’s portrayal of Italian characters:

“Are we really going to keep doing this? Keep embarrassing Italians with this nonsense? Keep disrespecting my 35 years in this business?”

Vito closed with a pointed jab at “Stacks” himself:

“Stacks — I get it. Imitation is supposed to be the sincerest form of flattery. I’ve got a few old leather jackets if you need them, but I doubt you can pull off the bald look… No matter who you put in the ‘costume,’ they’ll always be living in my shadow until I give my stamp of approval.”

I’ve got an honest question for @TripleH . I’ve lived this lifestyle my whole life. I’ve been doing this gimmick since 1999. I’m still the Don in the squared circle, but this kid—who has publicly disrespected me—has stolen everything but the shoes on my feet. Your own people have… pic.twitter.com/VuGbenim3O — Big Vito LoGrasso (@TheBigVitoBrand) June 2, 2025

As of this writing, WWE has not responded to Vito’s claims.

PWMania.com will provide further updates as this story develops.