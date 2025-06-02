Tenille Dashwood Confirms That She Is Now An Official U.S. Citizen

Tenille Dashwood, formerly known as Emma in WWE, an Australian-born women’s wrestling veteran, took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she has become an official U.S. Citizen.

Dashwood shared the following statement:

I’m Officially A U.S. Citizen

As a kid, I dreamed of traveling to America and becoming a WWE Superstar. At 19, I moved overseas, leaving behind my family and everything I’d ever known to chase that dream. By 22, I signed my first WWE contract and moved to the U.S. on an entertainment visa. From there, I earned an extraordinary athlete visa, then a green card—all while working hard and living out my dream.Along the way, I met my now-husband Mike, and we got married in Hawaii last year. And just this March, we welcomed our beautiful son into the world.None of this would’ve been possible without the opportunity to live and work in this country. It truly feels like the American Dream.P.S. I had a dream last night that I was shouting across the street, “It’s gonna be a good day!” — and it really, really is.

P.P.S my interview was back in February when I was still pregnant. My ceremony was supposed to be in March but Leo came early, so I finally got there today (3 months later) to get my certificate of citizenship!