Savio Vega Expected To Appear At WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Other Rumored Names

Savio Vega is reportedly set to take part in the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event this weekend.

According to a recent update by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the Puerto Rican wrestling legend and former WWE Superstar will be involved in the show, which takes place on Saturday, June 7 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Vega last appeared for WWE during the 2023 Backlash event in Puerto Rico.

He won’t be the only notable name on hand. Current WWE talent Lince Dorado is also scheduled for the crossover event, along with Hector Melendez—better known in wrestling circles as Moody Jack. Reports suggest that Melendez is expected to have an ongoing role with the AAA brand beyond this appearance.

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide is set to unfold earlier in the day on June 7, leading into the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event that evening from the nearby Intuit Dome.

