King Of The Hill Crossover Coming To WWE SmackDown On August 15

As part of a massive multi-platform marketing campaign for the return of the animated series “King of the Hill” on Hulu, Disney Entertainment Television has announced a crossover partnership with WWE.

According to Variety, the collaboration will bring the world of Arlen, Texas, to the August 15 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Boston.

The partnership will include multiple integrations throughout the live broadcast. A custom wrestling mat featuring “King of the Hill” branding will be used, while digital creative elements from the series will be displayed around the arena for maximum visibility.

The crossover will also directly involve WWE talent. Sheamus and Johnny Gargano will create videos inspired by moments from the animated series, which will be shared across WWE and the superstars’ social media platforms.

The WWE collaboration is part of Disney Entertainment Television’s large-scale promotional push to reintroduce the iconic show.

“It’s been 28 years since ‘King of the Hill’ premiered, so our team set out to build a bespoke campaign celebrating the show’s legacy and targeting viewers of the original series, while also making it feel fresh and modern for a whole new generation of fans,” said Shannon Ryan, President of Marketing at Disney Entertainment Television.

The campaign also includes partnerships with NASCAR, Whataburger, and Fortnite, in addition to WWE. “We wanted to go as big as Texas, so we focused on clever executions and bold partnerships that we felt would resonate and connect with fans of all ages,” Ryan added.

The “King of the Hill” crossover episode will air on August 15 during Friday Night SmackDown, while the reboot series is streaming now on Hulu.