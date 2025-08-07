Report: WWE Interested In Signing Former WCW Star To Legends Deal

A new report suggests that WWE may be bringing back a legendary yet controversial figure from the Monday Night Wars era, Konnan.

According to WrestleVotes Radio, there is “strong interest” within WWE to sign Konnan to a Legends contract, with discussions already underway.

Despite his long-standing distance from the company, and his often outspoken stance on various WWE matters, a deal now seems more likely than ever. “WWE is said to have strong interest in signing Konnan to a legends deal, separate from his ongoing involvement with AAA,” the report stated. “He’s been a little outspoken, but nothing crazy. Just don’t think people ever saw this coming. Now that they’re with AAA, it’s a little easier.”

Sources indicate the push is largely driven by WWE’s marketing team, which sees major potential in merchandise related to Konnan’s iconic run in WCW, including his time with the nWo and Latino World Order (LWO). “There is genuine interest from the marketing side, particularly around producing Konnan merchandise, including shirts, action figures and other collectibles,” the report continued.

WWE’s recent acquisition of AAA, where Konnan plays a pivotal creative and on-screen role, has seemingly opened the door for this unexpected partnership. The legends contract would reportedly allow Konnan to continue his duties with AAA, while giving WWE access to his image, likeness, and historic tape library moments.

Konnan’s gritty presence, classic promos, and flashy WCW-era aesthetic have long been a favorite of Attitude Era and Lucha Libre fans, and WWE clearly sees value in tapping into that nostalgia. With the company expanding its global and Latin American footprint, this could be the beginning of more AAA crossover announcements in the near future.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on this developing story and all your WWE/AAA crossover news.