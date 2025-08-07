Ivy Nile Reveals Dream Opponents Including Jordynne Grace & Asuka

WWE Raw Superstar Ivy Nile recently appeared on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, where she opened up about her rare long-term alliance with The Creed Brothers, the organic addition of Chad Gable to their group, and her list of dream opponents, including TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

Nile has been aligned with Julius and Brutus Creed for nearly her entire WWE career, a rarity in the ever-changing landscape of the company.

“Been with them for five years, almost,” Nile said. “In NXT, you know, we first started off as Diamond Mine… I was just starting my career, and I think they were starting theirs too. So they were just putting a faction together, and they wanted to add a girl to it… I just fit the mold.”

She added, “Me and the Creeds have been together ever since… it’s a blessing that we got moved up together as well, because sometimes that doesn’t happen.”

More recently, the group has been joined by former Olympian Chad Gable, a pairing Nile feels came together naturally. “I think some things just organically happen, you know, and that’s something that just made sense,” she explained. Nile praised her new mentor, adding, “It’s crazy how, like, no matter what you give him, he kills it… once you get to that level of whatever they throw at you, they know that you can kill it and run with it. It’s such an amazing skill to have that.”

One of the most talked-about potential matchups for Nile is a singles showdown with Jordynne Grace, following their brief encounter in the Royal Rumble. “It was, like, meeting my match type thing with, like, you know, when it comes to muscle,” Nile recalled. When asked if she wanted the match, she replied, “Down for whatever.”

Nile also shared her desire to face several other top stars one-on-one in the future. “I had a four way a couple weeks ago, and Asuka was in it. And, gosh, she is, oh, I think she’s amazing,” Nile said. “One on one, absolutely, Asuka. She’s incredible.”

She went on to name Bianca Belair, a fellow Tennessee native, and Liv Morgan as two more women she would love to wrestle in singles competition.

The full interview is available now below.