Backstage Update On Cody Rhodes’ Status Amid Heel Turn Speculation

Despite weeks of speculation from fans online, WWE reportedly has no plans to turn Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes heel any time soon.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, sources within WWE creative have confirmed that “The American Nightmare” will remain a babyface for the foreseeable future, putting an end to online rumors suggesting a character shift was coming.

“After speaking with sources close to creative, we can report there are currently no plans in the foreseeable future to turn Cody Rhodes heel… We’re told that WWE has little interest in turning their biggest baby face into, quote, a bad guy.”

Fans began buzzing online about the possibility of Rhodes turning heel, pointing to his previous successful villainous runs in AEW and NJPW, along with some subtle teases from Rhodes himself.

However, the report suggests this was all intentional. “The recent wave of online speculation, some of which was intentionally fueled by Cody himself, was a strategic bit of misdirection aimed at the more hardcore audience,” WrestleVotes added.

One major reason WWE isn’t keen on turning Cody heel is tied to marketing. Rhodes has become one of the company’s most recognizable faces, both in the ring and beyond it.

A source reportedly joked: “It would be awkward seeing a smiling Cody Rhodes on Minute Maid packaging throughout thousands of grocery stores and gas stations in North America while he’s playing a villain on TV.”

Rhodes picked up a career-defining win over John Cena at WWE SummerSlam, further cementing his position as the face of the company. Between that moment and his enduring popularity with fans, WWE appears fully committed to keeping him on the light side, at least for now.

