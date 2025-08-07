Natalya To Challenge For AAA Reina De Reinas Championship At Triplemania XXXIII

WWE Superstar Natalya is set for one of the biggest inter-promotional matches of the year, as she will challenge for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at Triplemania XXXIII.

The event, AAA’s biggest annual show, will stream live worldwide on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

AAA confirmed via social media that reigning Reina de Reinas Champion Lady Flammer will defend her title in a three-way match against WWE’s Natalya and lucha libre legend Faby Apache. The bout represents one of the most significant crossover championship matches since the WWE–AAA partnership was formalized and will feature a current WWE roster member competing for another promotion’s top women’s prize.

¡Lucha por el Reina de Reinas 👑 en #Triplemania! Faby Apache vs @NatbyNature vs @LadyFlammer 16 de agosto EN VIVO por YouTube (Inglés y Español)@wweespanol pic.twitter.com/XqOe8rX0m2 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 7, 2025

Since signing a new multi-year WWE deal last year, Natalya has embarked on an ambitious mission to compete in promotions worldwide with WWE’s blessing. The multi-time champion has already wrestled for Bloodsport, the NWA, and Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, showcasing her versatility and desire to prove herself against all competition. This Triplemania appearance marks her most high-profile stop yet on that journey.

How to Watch

In a groundbreaking move, WWE and AAA will make Triplemania XXXIII accessible to a global audience. The event will stream live from Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, August 16, with English and Spanish commentary available. Fans can watch for free on WWE’s YouTube channel, with the show also available via AAA platforms.

Triplemania XXXIII Match Card

AAA Mega Championship – Four-Way Match

El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. El Grande Americano

Mixed Trios Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, & Raquel Rodriguez) vs. Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, & Lola Vice

AAA World Tag Team Championship

Street Fight: Los Garza (Berto & Angel) (c) vs. Pagano & Psycho Clown

AAA Latin American Championship

El Mesías (c) vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

Three-Way Match: Lady Flammer (c) vs. Faby Apache vs. Natalya

Triplemania XXXIII stands as one of the first major collaborations between WWE and AAA since the companies’ partnership was announced, signaling a new era of cross-promotional opportunities for fans worldwide.