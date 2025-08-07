Peacock Announces Price Increase, Impacting WWE Fans Ahead Of 2026 ESPN Move

Peacock, the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the WWE Network since 2021, has announced a significant price increase for its subscription plans. The move directly impacts WWE fans who use the service to watch monthly Premium Live Events (PLEs), and it comes as WWE’s long-term future on the platform is set to end due to the company’s recently announced deal with ESPN, beginning in 2026.

According to notices sent to subscribers this week, the Premium monthly plan — which includes access to WWE PLEs — will increase from $7.99 to $10.99 per month.

The ad-free Premium Plus monthly plan will jump from $13.99 to $16.99 per month.

Annual subscription prices are also rising:

Premium: $79.99 → $109.99 per year

Premium Plus: $139.99 → $169.99 per year

Impact on WWE Fans

Since 2021, Peacock has been the exclusive streaming home for WWE’s PLEs in the United States, including WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam. The new price structure means fans will be paying more to access these events for the remainder of WWE’s contract with NBCUniversal’s streaming service.

A Limited Future

WWE’s time on Peacock is winding down. Beginning in 2026, WWE PLEs will move to an ESPN-based streaming platform under a new deal. That service is expected to cost $29.99 per month, significantly more than Peacock’s new rates.

However, depending on the cable provider, subscribers who already receive ESPN through their existing package may be able to access the new WWE streaming content at no additional cost via authentication.