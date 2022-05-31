Why Lacey Evans Did Not Appear on WWE RAW Despite Being Advertised

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lacey Evans’ in-ring return to WWE was scheduled for the May 30th, 2022, episode of RAW, but she did not appear live on the night.
Evans participated as the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600’s Honorary Grand Marshal on Sunday. Evans posted a selfie of herself with ice packs on her biceps on Monday afternoon, claiming she was “laid up” from her NASCAR duties. Here is what Evans wrote on Twitter:
“What happens when you stay flexin?😩 GRAND MARSHAL duties got me laid up. @nascaronfox @wwe @cocacola @nascar it’s all your fault!!!!! 💪🤕”
Evans also wrote “still recovering 🤕💪😩” in response to a fan asking about her RAW absence.
