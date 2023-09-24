Why Luke Gallows Wasn’t Seen During The AJ Styles Attack Angle On WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles was attacked by Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Karl Anderson told John Cena that he warned Styles about getting involved with The Bloodline before escorting him out of the building in an ambulance.

Anderson’s partner Luke Gallows was not seen during the segment and hasn’t wrestled since a WWE live event on August 20th.

Fightful Select reports, “Gallows had to get his knee scoped, and would miss about six weeks. However, we don’t know when the knee was scoped, and don’t yet have details on if it’s a six week timetable from then, or from now.”