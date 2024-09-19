Will Ospreay Comments On His Dream Match Against Bryan Danielson

AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay spoke with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including his dream match against AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and whether or not it lived up to the expectations.

Ospreay said, “I was kind of like, ‘Wow, we’re going this quick?’ I thought this might be something down the line. But I guess because it is his last year as a full-time competitor, it was more or less along the lines of no, we’ve got it, so let’s give it to the fans that have been craving for this dream match to happen. I could sit here and tell you how it came about, why it came about, but I’ll be honest with you. It was just a case of we did Revolution, I did my match against Kyle [Fletcher] and then all of a sudden it was just, boom, Bryan Danielson. I’ve got so many wonderful stories about watching Bryan Danielson and the respect that I have for him. People are saying that [it’s] one of the greatest matches in wrestling. I’m honoured to have that label and I’m honoured that I got to wrestle someone that I consider a hero. Yeah, 100% met my expectations. The moment we were in the ring they started saying ‘Holy s—t.’ I know what’s a good match and what’s not. All I gotta do is close my eyes and just listen to the audience, and they were enjoying every single minute of it. Getting to come backstage was just one of those incredible moments. You ever see Avengers: Endgame where Iron Man sits down and he’s dying, and she goes, ‘you can rest now.‘ It was an incredible moment and then here comes another Iron Man film.”