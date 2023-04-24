Will Ospreay On Kenny Omega Rivalry: “War Ain’t Over D*ckhead”

The war between Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega is far from over.

Ospreay returned at the 1PW: All Or Nothing 2023 event and captured the 1PW World Championship this past weekend.

After the show, the decorated international pro wrestling star surfaced on social media and shared a photo of himself with the title.

The caption to the photo read, “I’m a war you’ll never win, but I love the optimism.”

Don Callis jumped on Twitter soon after this and posted a photo of Kenny Omega posing with the IWGP United States Championship, which he won by defeating Ospreay at NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this year.

Ospreay shot back with a response to the photo that simply read, “War ain’t over d*ckhead.”

Check out the Twitter exchange below.