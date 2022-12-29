Will Ospreay on Possibly Joining AEW, His NJPW Contract Status, and More

Will Ospreay, the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, says his heart is still with NJPW, but money talks, and he enjoyed his dates with AEW.

Ospreay recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview that will be released on Friday at 12pm ET, and he stated that while he dislikes the idea of living in the United States because it causes him anxiety, he was treated very well at AEW.

Ospreay previously stated publicly that in early 2019, he signed a five-year contract with NJPW. The agreement has not changed and will still expire in just over a year, in early 2024.

Ospreay stated that NJPW pays him well and that his heart is still with the company. He stated that the 2016 offer from EVOLVE could have opened many doors for him, but that working with NJPW was the best decision for him.

Regarding a possible future with AEW, it was noted that Ospreay stated in 2019 that he would not sign with AEW unless they had a partnership with NJPW, which has since occurred. In this new interview, Ospreay stated that money talks, but he has a lot of anxiety about living and staying in the United States, and he has been more comfortable living in the UK, where he has lived for some time.

Ospreay added that during his AEW appearances this year, everyone made him feel at ease and he had a good time.

Ospreay is set to defend his IWGP United States Heavyweight Title against AEW’s Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday, January 4.