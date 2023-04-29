Women’s Tag-Team Title Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a title match for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

During night one of the 2023 WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that the current NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn have been drafted to the blue brand on SmackDown.

After the draft was announced, McKenzie Mitchell spoke with the champs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., when they were approached and confronted by former tag-team champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Chance and Carter told Fyre and Dawn that they won’t be leaving NXT with the women’s tag-team titles, because they want a match against them with the titles on-the-line next Tuesday night on NXT on USA. The champs accepted and the match was made official.

