Women’s World Featherweight Title Match Added to MLW Blood And Thunder

Major League Wrestling has added another title match to its upcoming Blood and Thunder event.

MLW announced today that the current MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title against Zoey Skye.

This will be Taya Valkyrie’s fifth title defense of the MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title.

MLW ‘s Blood and Thunder is scheduled for January 7th in Philadelphia at the 2300 arena.

This will be a TV taping for future MLW Fusion episodes.

Here is the updated card for MLW Blood and Thunder:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs YAMATO (Dragongate)

MLW World Tag Team Championship: Calvin Tankman and EJ Nduka Vs The Samoan SWAT Team

Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Alex Kane

Hardcore Match: Mance Warner vs. Ricky Shane Page

Billie Starkz debuts

