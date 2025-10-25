Wrestler Who Pulled Raja Jackson Off Syko Stu Appears On WWE SmackDown

The opening segment of last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown featured an interaction between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Jimmy Uso.

The situation escalated when McIntyre claimed he was innocent in the attack on Jacob Fatu the previous week and implied that Uso was involved.

Tensions rose, leading to an altercation that required the security team to intervene and separate McIntyre and Uso after Uso attacked McIntyre. Doug Malo, who gained recognition among wrestling fans for pulling Raja Jackson away from Syko Stu during a KnokX Pro event in August, served as an extra security official during the show.

Malo has spoken about the incident a few times and mentioned earlier this month that Syko Stu might be finished with wrestling.