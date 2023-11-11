Wrestling Documentary “Beyond The Mat” Set To Be Released On Blu-Ray For The First Time Ever

It was recently announced, via a press release, that the 1999 wrestling documentary known as “Beyond The Mat” is set to be released on Blu-Ray for the first-time ever on November 15th. Beyond The Mat is a documentary that features the behind-the-scenes life of the WWE at one of the company’s highest points in the Attitude Era.

You can check out the press release below:

The 1999 American documentary directed, written, produced and narrated by Barry W. Blaustein is coming to Blu-ray for the first time worldwide!

Beyond the spotlight, beyond the pain, Beyond The Mat is a hard-hitting, no holds barred exposé of professional wrestling. Be prepared to be shocked; be prepared to be sickened; be prepared to see things you have never seen in Wrestling before.

There’s no script for what happens outside the ring, and there’s no script for what happens in Beyond The Mat. Take a look at the men, and women, who fight in the WWF, WCW and ECW. Watch Mick Foley, Jake the Snake et all get bloody, get hurt and bare all in this fantastic movie.

Features the Theatrical Cut in High Definition, and the Director’s Cut in standard definition. Go ringside with bare knuckled special features including commentaries and extended conversations with the stars of the documentary! Housed in a glossy slipcover.

Special Features:

Up Close And Personal – Conversation with Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Mick “Mankind” Foley and director Barry W. Blaustein

Dinner With The Legends

Audio Commentaries