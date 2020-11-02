Wrestling Personalities React To Kylie Rae Announcement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kylie Rae announced that she was stepping away from the wrestling business and several personalities have shown her support:

Wishing @IamKylieRae the absolute best as she moves forward. I hope that people will allow her the privacy she desires now. Health > theories 💛 #SmileyKylie — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 2, 2020

I enjoyed Kylie Rae’s work and I hate to hear that she’s leaving something that she was very talented at. But her health and happiness come first and I hope that she’s able to find both. All my best to her!! — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) November 2, 2020

Kylie Rae is an incredible athlete with an infectious, positive personality. Wrestling can be very taxing on the body and mind. I hope she takes all the time she needs ❤ — Brian Pillman (@FlyinBrianJr) November 2, 2020