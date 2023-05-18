Wrestling Reporter Fires Back At Eric Bischoff: “Your Last Wrestling Success Was 24 Years Ago”

This week, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer tweeted about AEW television viewership numbers, explaining why lower viewership than in the past isn’t necessarily a bad thing because fewer people have cable.

Meltzer wrote, “Keep in mind 1 million in 2019 with the loss of homes is equivalent to 792,000 in 2023, a number AEW beats almost every week.” When a fan asked how Meltzer came up with the figure reduction, Meltzer replied with “Third grade math skills.”

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff quoted Meltzer and wrote, “Similar to the third grade skills he brings to his writing.”

Meltzer’s response to Bischoff is below:

“A trophy case full of awards and LA Times and Sports Illustrated asking me for stories in recent months says different, not to mention what the best sportswriter of the last 50 years who worked with me said publicly over and over. You haven’t read anything in years, and your last wrestling success was 24 years ago.”

You can check out the tweets below: