Wrestling Veteran Believes Roman Reigns Will Eventually Return As A Babyface

Pro wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan recently spoke on his “Tuesday with the Taskmaster” podcast about a variety of professional wrestling topics including how he believes Roman Reigns will eventually return as a babyface.

Sullivan said, “To me, it looks like [Reigns] is gonna return as a babyface [but] not right away. They’ll have an elaborate story [featuring] Roman, The Rock, and The Bloodline — and I even can see Cody [Rhodes] involved in that.”

On WWE building up the storyline slowly:

“I think anticipation is greater than reality. They left themselves like a magician over a trap door. They can go up or down with it. And Cody, in my mind, has to be involved in that somewhere.”