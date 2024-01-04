Wrestling Veteran Calls The Rock’s Segment On The “Day 1” Edition Of WWE RAW “Perfect”

The Rock made an appearance and teased a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during the “Day 1” 2024 edition of WWE RAW.

Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer commented on Rock’s segment with Jinder Mahal on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “WWE did it amazingly. The setup was perfect. Friggin’ great. The boos, [Jinder’s] promo, and then you can just listen to it, the pop, and how it just resonated for so long for just [The Rock] standing there.”

“I loved the physicality. Then drops the line, ‘Maybe I’ll sit at the head of the table.’… It’s explosive. They did it perfect. I can’t even call it a home run, it was a grand slam.”

