WWE Announces 12 New International Live Event Dates

WWE recently announced 12 new international live event dates for next year that will be taking place overseas.
You can check out the announced dates below, courtesy of PWInsider.com:
* Friday, March 14th – WWE SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain
* Saturday, March 15th – WWE live event in Dortmund, Germany
* Sunday, March 16th – WWE live event in Hannover, Germany
* Monday, March 17th – WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium
* Friday, March 21st – WWE SmackDown in Bologna, Italy
* Saturday, March 22nd – WWE live event in Belfast, Northern Ireland
* Sunday, March 23rd – WWE live event in Nottingham, England
* Monday, March 24th – WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland
* Friday, March 28th – WWE SmackDown in London, England
* Saturday, March 29th – WWE live event in Vienna, Austria
* Sunday, March 30th – WWE live event in Amsterdam, Netherlands
* Monday, March 31st – WWE RAW in London, England