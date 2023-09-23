WWE Announces John Cena Match For Fastlane 2023

You can officially pencil in a new match for the next WWE premium live event.

Well, sort of.

On this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena appeared and announced AJ Styles as his tag-team partner for a showdown against The Bloodline duo of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at WWE Fastlane 2023.

As the evening played out, we saw Styles get savagely attacked by Sikoa and Uso, which led to him being stretchered out of the building.

This left John Cena, who had already signed the contract for the tag-team match against The Bloodline for the 10/7 premium live event in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The show wrapped up with Uso and Sikoa beating down Cena in the ring and leaving him laying, before inking their respective names on the contract as well.

It remains to be seen who, if anyone, will be teaming with Cena to take on Uso and Sikoa at the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2023 special event.

WWE Fastlane is scheduled to take place live from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. on October 7, 2023.

