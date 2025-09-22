WWE Announces Two Matches, Two Segments For Tonight’s Raw In Evansville

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has finally shed some light on what fans can expect from this week’s episode of the weekly two-hour red brand show.
Coming out of the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN historic special event on Saturday, WWE now looks ahead to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth next month, with WWE Raw live tonight at the special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix from the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.
Now officially advertised for the September 22, 2025 episode of WWE Raw:
* Cody Rhodes appears
* Stephanie Vaquer appears
* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez
* Grayson Waller & New Day vs. Penta & War Raiders
Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.
After a WILD night at Wrestlepalooza, @ScrapDaddyAP breaks down a HUGE night ahead on #WWERaw including Undisputed WWE Champion @CodyRhodes kicking things off in Evansville!
— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2025