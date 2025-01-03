WWE Appears To Scrap Stipulation For Major Raw Match On Netflix

WWE has stacked the card for the January 6 debut episode of Raw on Netflix, but it appears a significant change has been made to one of the featured matches.

The show’s highly anticipated lineup includes CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in tribal combat, and a Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. WWE has heavily promoted Punk vs. Rollins as the headliner.

Initially, WWE announced Morgan vs. Ripley as a Last Woman Standing match during last week’s Main Event. However, fans noticed during Raw Talk on Monday that the bout was instead advertised as a standard singles match. WWE.com’s preview for the show has since removed all references to the stipulation, and updated graphics displayed during Thursday’s Main Event also omit any mention of a Last Woman Standing stipulation.

While WWE has not provided an explanation for the change, the updated match listing suggests the bout will now proceed without a stipulation. Fans remain curious whether this adjustment reflects a creative shift or a deliberate strategy to add unpredictability to the highly anticipated Raw debut on Netflix.